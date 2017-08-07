Lincoln Aims To Bounce Back After Narrowly Missing Playoffs

Lincoln Wolves 2017 Schedule Head Coach: Don Harrison Sept. 1 at Westville, OK 2016 Record: 3-7 Sept. 8 vs Keys, OK Offense: Spread Sept. 15 vs Mansfield Defense: 4-Front Sept. 22 at Gravette Returning Offensive Starters: 5 Sept. 29 vs Pea Ridge Returning Defensive Starters: 4 Oct. 6 at Berryville Key Players: Oct. 13 vs Huntsville JR Caleb Lloyd QB/LB Oct. 20 at Shiloh Christian SR Braden Umberson WR/S Oct. 27 vs Gentry SR Trea Harrison OT/DE Nov. 3 at Prairie Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN (KFSM)--The Wolves nearly made school history in 2016. But a loss at Huntsville ended up being Lincoln's undoing.

After coming within two points of their second straight playoff appearance, the Wolves replace two-time all conference quarterback Harrison Swayne with tailback Caleb Lloyd.

"We moved Caleb from running back to quarterback because we like a dual threat in our system. He can throw, he's a pitcher and catcher in baseball, very talented young man," coach Don Harrison said.

In his third year at Lincoln, Harrison will lean on one player for leadership both on and off the field. His son Trea.

"Defensively, Trea Harrison is coming back from being an all-conference defensive end. Last year he lead us in sacks, fumbles recovered and tackles behind the line of scrimmage," said Coach Harrison.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's been a journey ever since seventh grade, it's been our little family adventure. It's different cause most times when you have a bad day with your coach, you have a bad day with your coach. When I have a bad day with my coach, I have a bad day with my dad," Trea said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's cool to coach my son, there's times when it's not good, but mostly it's neat," coach Harrison said. "As soon as I knew that I'd be coaching him I called Rick Jones and asked what it was like to coach his son."

While Lincoln may have a smaller team than the last couple of years, there's no lack of heart.

"We're close and we've worked really hard so far this year, so I think it's just gonna keep on going," senior lineman Zach Duncan said.

Lincoln opens the season against two Oklahoma schools it lost two last season, Westville and Keys.