Manhunt Underway For 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect Accused Of Killing Missouri Officer

CLINTON, Mo. (KFSM) — A manhunt is underway for a man who is accused of killing a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night (Aug. 6).

Ian McCarthy, 39, from Clinton, Missouri, was named as a suspect in the death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael, 37, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol press release.

Michael attempted to pull over McCarthy for a traffic violation around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday on Missouri Highway 13, the release states. When the vehicle stopped, McCarthy stepped out and fired a gun at Michael, hitting him.

Michael returned fire as McCarthy sped away.

Michael was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

McCarthy’s vehicle was found two blocks from the initial shooting, the release states. However, McCarthy is still at large.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning the public that McCarthy should be considered armed and dangerous, so they recommend not making contact with him.

Anyone with information about McCarthy or his whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 573-751-3313.

The Clinton Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt to find McCarthy.