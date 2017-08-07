× Maximum Security Inmates Take Over Tucker Unit With Officers Inside

TUCKER, Ark. (KFSM) — Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at the Tucker Unit in Tucker, Ark. on Monday (Aug. 7).

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. during a recreation call, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

Soloman Graves, public information officer with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said there are three correctional officers in the area where the inmates have control of the keys and doors.

Graves said no other information is being released at this time.