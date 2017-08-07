New Career And Technical Education Center To Officially Open In Gentry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY (KFSM) -- The Gentry Career and Technical Education Center (GCTEC) will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

Gentry voters approved a millage increase during a special election on Sept. 20, which in part helped fund the project.

Nearly a year after that vote, Gentry Public Schools leaders said they were excited to show the building off to those very people who helped fund the construction.

The ribbon cutting will be held outside the building on Swepco Rd. behind Gentry High School on Tuesday (Aug. 8) at 11 a.m.

Residents can also see the building during an open house on Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Upon opening, GCTEC will offer classes in medical professions and diesel technicians for high school students.

Adult courses are expected to be added within the next year.

Christie Toland, asst. superintendent of Gentry Public Schools, said the center will provide students with the skills to have choices for a career after high school.

"If [students] want to go and get a technical certification and go straight to work, we want them to be prepared," Toland said. "If they want to go to a four-year college and get that degree, and go even beyond that, we want them to be prepared, and programs like what we are offering in the technical center will prepare them for that."