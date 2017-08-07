× One Injured In Russellville Night Club Shooting

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — One person was injured early on Sunday morning (Aug. 6) in a shooting outside a Russellville nightclub.

Police responded to Club-Forty RussVegas around 2:44 a.m. after getting reports about a shooting at the nightclub, reported THV 11.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Patrick Abbott, 23, was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of first degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.