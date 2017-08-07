Pea Ridge High School Packs Over 17,000 Meals For Local Food Pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- A local school was one in eight in the state chosen for the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Kickoff Classic event.

The Pea Ridge football team, band and cheerleaders packed 17,464 meals in under 30 minutes for a local food pantry.

Coach Stephen Neal said he was astounded to see what the kids were able to do for their community.

"We try to get across to our kids that this community here at Pea Ridge has given this school and has given our football program and all programs here a tremendous amount of support monetarily, facilities and things like this," Neal said. "They have given us a tremendous amount of support. This allows us to give something back to the community."

The packed meals will go to the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge food pantry.

The football team will face Hamburg in the 2017 Kickoff Classic on Aug. 28 at the University of Central Arkansas.