Poteau National Guard Armory Holds Closing Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU(KFSM) - The 180th Calvary Regiment Armory held an official closing ceremony on Sunday (Aug. 6) in Poteau.

The facility opened in 1955, according to Capt. Roy Newnam. The troop has been deployed "many times" throughout World War II and the Korean War. In recent times the troop has been deployed to places such as Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

"We are going to spring our unit up in McAlister," said Newnam, "We are in preparation for our next mobilization."

At the center of the ceremony was the celebration of a local fallen hero, Sgt. Buddy James "Doc" Hughie.

Hughie, a combat medic, was killed in action in Iraq on February 19, 2007. Newnam said Hughie left his position to help treat two wounded soldiers. He was shot and killed.

"He was performing his duty as a combat medic and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it", said Newnam.

Hughie's memorial will be moved to the LeFlore County Museum.

Newnam told 5NEWS he wanted to thank the people of Poteau.

"They have been nothing but supportive," said Newnam, "I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all the community support they've given."