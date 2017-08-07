× Siloam Springs Police Investigating Possible Sex Trafficking Incident In City Park

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Officers with the Siloam Springs Police Department are investigating a possible sex trafficking incident in one of the city’s public parks, according to a press release from Lt. Derek Spicer.

Police said they reached out to the alleged victim and requested she contact a detective with the criminal investigations division, so that they may further investigate.

A woman posted on Facebook about a recent possible sex trafficking incident in Siloam Springs. That post was shared almost 5,000 times before it was deleted.

Police said they take reports of this manner seriously and encourage anyone who has a similar experience to contact the department at (479) 524-4118.

This incident is an active investigation.