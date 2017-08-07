Vinyls, Vittles And Vino Event To Benefit Feed Communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Feed Communities in Fayetteville is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for its mission to increase food access to food insecure families living in Northwest Arkansas.

Vinyls, Vittles & Vino is an event that will combine music, food and wine while also raising money for the organization.

On Thursday, August 10, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. attendees can enjoy a meal and sip wine during a recording of KUAF's Vinyl Hour at the home of Christine & Pete Hartman.

Tickets are $25 a person and are still available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit Feed Communities.