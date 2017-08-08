× 17 Sponsors Provide Free Admission For Benton County Fair

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Fair returns on Tuesday (Aug. 8), and this year, the event is free.

Seventeen sponsors volunteered to provide money so that all fair-goers can have free admission and free parking. However, there are items, including food and wristbands, available for purchase at the fair.

The fair runs through Saturday (Aug. 12) at the Benton County Fairgrounds on 7640 Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville.

The fair will have tractor pulls, carnival rides, fried foods, mutton bustin’ and a new feature — goat yoga. For a full list of events, click here.

Fair organizers said they hope the free admission will help boost attendance at the annual event.