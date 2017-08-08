× 70-Year-Old Rogers Woman Drowns In Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY (KFSM) – A Rogers woman died on Monday (Aug. 8) while swimming in Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Nori Bracho, 70, was swimming with her family in the Gulf at Henderson Beach State Recreation Area.

Bystanders pulled the woman to the shore at about 12:30 p.m. after she had gone into an area where she could not touch and began to panic.

The bystanders started CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

The sheriff’s office said she was taken to the Destin Emergency Room where she later died.