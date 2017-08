× Alcohol And Skin Cancer Risks

New research shows just one glass of wine a day can increase your risk of certain forms of skin cancer.

A study out of Brown University found that for every extra 10 grams of alcohol you drink daily, your skin cancer risk increases between seven and 11 percent.

That is equivalent to a small glass of wine or half a pint of beer.

Researchers said their findings show that alcohol consumption could be an important public health target to reduce skin cancer.