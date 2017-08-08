Arkansas State Trooper Back To Work After Year Long Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Arkansas State Trooper Roy Moomey is now back to work at Troop H in Fort Smith after spending the last ear recovering from a crash that nearly took his life.

"It feels really good just to be back with a little normalcy in my life, to see everybody that I hadn't been around like I had the last eight years," Moomey said. "I was waiting every month to let everything improve, to let every injury I had to heal up. Some healed fast and some took their time. "

On August 8, 2016 Trooper Moomey was in a crash with a wrong way driver on Interstate 40 near Van Buren. Dash cam from Moomey's patrol car shows the officer approaching a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. Moomey said he tried to block the speeding vehicle from crashing into other oncoming vehicles.

The driver of the other vehicle Matthew Choate died at the scene. Moomey was rushed to the hospital and pit in the ICU.

After multiple surgeries and physical therapy, Moomey was named Trooper of the Year in June for his heroic actions. He said he walked away from the crash with a new outlook.

"I cherish every little moment I have with my family and just happy to be alive and back to what I'm doing," Moomey said.

Moomey said for the next week or so he will catch up on training and certifications before he gets back in a patrol car.

"For me it's a big thank you to this whole area. This area is special to me because I see the out pouring of love they will put on somebody when they are in need. That will always be appreciated by me. I'll never forget it. Just know I'll be back there on patrol ready to help them," Moomey said.