Franklin County Voters Head To The Polls To Decide On New Jail Taxes

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — People in Franklin County are heading to the polls Tuesday (Aug. 8) for a special election being held on two new taxes.

Franklin County is proposing to build and equip a new jail, emergency dispatch center and sheriff’s administration offices on county-owned property in Ozark.

The first of the two proposed taxes would go toward helping build and operate a new county jail by paying off capital improvement bonds.

Once the bonds are paid off, the tax would expire.

The new jail would hold 92 people. Officials said the jail usually has around 50 inmates on a daily basis but only has room for 36. Police said this has caused overcrowding issues throughout the years.

“It’s very unsafe for inmates and employees and I hope people realize this is just part of the growing process of the county,” said Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen. “This is something that’s going to happen and we need a jail and we really need this tax to pass.”

Voters are also deciding on a second 0.125 percent sales tax would be permanent and would be used to pay for the construction, furnishing, operating and maintenance of the new jail and law enforcement facilities.

If these taxes do not pass, the Franklin County Jail will shut down and the county will have to transfer their inmates to another county jail.

“I don’t know how the county’s going to afford it, paying over $700,000 a year to another county to house our inmates,” Sheriff Boen said. “I think it’s very important it passes, and if it doesn’t then we’re going to be picky on who we arrest and what charges we arrest them on.”

Officers believe that if the jail closes more crime could happen in the county. “I think if anything we will see crime start to rise. People are not going to know the repercussion of the crime that they committed so they won’t be worried about it,” Boen stated.

The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Those voting on election day will have to show appropriate forms of ID.

Documents or identification that would be accepted when voting in person would have to:

Show the name of the person to whom the document or ID was issued.

Show a photograph of the person to whom the document or ID was issued.

Be issued by the U.S., the state of Arkansas, or an accredited post-secondary educational institution in Arkansas.

Not be expired more than four years before the date of the election in which the voters seeks to vote, if there’s an expiration date on the document.

If a voter is submitting an absentee ballot, they would be required to send a copy of one of the following:

Driver’s license

Photo ID card

Concealed handgun carry license

U.S. passport

Employee badge or ID

U.S. military ID

Student ID card issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in Arkansas

Public assistance ID

Voter verification card

If a voter shows up to a polling location without the required ID, they will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. That ballot will be counted if the voter agrees to sign a sworn statement under penalty of perjury, or if they return by noon the following Monday with the proper identification documents.