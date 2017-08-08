× Garrett’s Blog: Next Widespread Rain Thursday Night into Friday

A complex of storms will organize late Thursday night to our north in Oklahoma and Kansas and begin to move southeast into our area during the overnight hours.

There could be a few severe storms along the leading edge of the line with damaging winds being the primary risk.

This image shows 4am Friday with storms moving in, so it’s likely the next best chance for storms will be overnight and into the first part of the day on Friday.

The complex will be the first in a series to affect our region into the upcoming weekend with frequent rounds of heavy rain. While not all of the storms will be severe and it certainly won’t be a nonstop rain, flash flooding could become an issue later this weekend as storm totals top 2-3″ over several days.

Long range, it appears a drier and slightly warmer pattern could prevail in about a week to 10 days around the middle of August.

-Garrett