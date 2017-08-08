Hackett’s Hester Ready To Fill Big Shoes At Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hackett Hornets 2017 Schedule Head Coach: Lonnie Hester Sept. 1 vs Pocola 2016 Record: 10-2 Sept. 8 at Mountainburg Offense: I-Formation Bye Week Defense: 3-3 Sept. 22 vs Magazine Returning Offensive Starters: 7 Sept. 29 at Western Yell County Returning Defensive Starters: 6 Oct. 6 vs Decatur Key Players: Oct. 13 at Danville JR Brady Hester QB Oct. 20 vs Mountainburg JR Matthew Carter LB Oct. 27 vs Lavaca JR Cooper Shipman RB Nov 2. vs Westside

HACKETT (KFSM)--Hackett will be without All-State quarterback Ely Stormes this fall. Stromes threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2016.

"Ely left some pretty big shoes to fill,"said Hackett coach Lonnie Hester. "He did a good job so Brady is going to have to step up and take care of business."

The Hornets new starting QB is someone that Hester knows very well, his own son Brady. The Hornets' coach admits they he can be tougher on him than other players.

"I’m harder on him," said Hester. "If I’m sitting there watching film at the house, ‘Brady come here look at this you need to do this' so he has to deal with it more hearing me than some other guys don’t."

But the junior, who filled in sparingly behind center last fall, doesn’t mind seeing his coach more than most.

"He helps me," said Brady Hester. " I have a coach on and off the field. At home if I have a questions or anything, I can just go to the coach."

Brady hopes to continue to build off of what Stormes accomplished, and lead the Hornets to another playoff run.

"We want to walk out there like we get a chip on our shoulder and have something to prove," said Hester. "We want to build on what we have done."

Hackett will open the season at home against Pocola September 1st at 7:00 p.m.