× Musician Glen Campbell Dead at 81

KFSM – Legendary singer and guitarist Glen Campbell has died, according to his offiical website.

A post made on the site reads, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Campbell rose to fame in the late 1960s and 1970s with hits such as, “Galveston”, “Wichita Lineman”, “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights”.

Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, and their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon.

His wife released this statement:

“The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

The family is asking that in his memory, people make donations to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund.