Poteau City Council Votes To Keep Agreement With Country Club

POTEAU (KFSM) – The Poteau city council voted Monday (Aug. 8) evening to keep their agreement with Wolf Ridge Country Club.

Mayor Jeff Shockley had to break the tie vote.

“It’s maybe not the perfect arrangement, but it’s the arrangement we got and the contract we signed. I just think people ought to stand behind their contract a little longer than 48 days,” said Mayor Shockley, “Let’s give this thing a chance.”

Moving forward Wolf Ridge Country Club will continue to give children an opportunity to golf at a discounted rate. In the first month of the program 22 children participated, playing 129 rounds of golf, according to Susan Jenson, Treasurer on the Board of Directors for LeFlore County Youth Services.

This agreement is not sitting well with many residents in the community. A petition to cancel the agreement is in the works.