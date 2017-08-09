× 188th Wing To Cease Operations At Razorback Range

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard will cease training operations at Razorback Range, Maj. William Phillips said.

Phillips said the space was not being used that often, so the management and operations done at the range will change.

Personnel who work at the range will be able to transfer to another position in the guard, Phillips said. The management team will transfer from Air National Guard to Army National Guard by late 2018.

At this time, the Army National Guard is staffing the range and in talks about what to do with the space. Phillips said they are exploring all options.

A new $15 million operation and training facility for the 188th Wing is also now in the works. They will break ground on the facility next year and it will take two to three years to compete. The facility will bring in 100 new jobs.

Col. Bobbi Doorenbos will relinquish command of the 188th Wing to Col. Robery Kinney. Doorenbos will go to Washington D.C. to serve as the special assistant to the director of the Air National Guard in the total force continuum office.