Benton County Warns Residents Of Jury Scam

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A jury duty scam is making its way through Northwest Arkansas, Benton County communications director Channing Barker said.

Many residents said they received calls at work, saying they faced imminent arrest because they didn’t report for mandated jury duty.

The caller claims to be a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy and says the resident can pay a fine of up to $2,000 to avoid arrest. The scammer also says a deputy will come to the resident’s home and pick up the money.

Barker said the scam is not associated with the Benton County Circuit Clerks’ Office or Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Benton County Circuit Clerk Brenda DeShields said a person will be contacted via direct mail when they are summoned for a specific term of duty and court will never contact a juror requesting money.

If you have received one of these calls, you are urged to call the Benton County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (479) 271- 1015 or Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271- 1011.