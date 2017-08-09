× Bentonville Dispatcher Recognized For Excellent Work

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville dispatcher received national recognition for her efforts in handling emergency calls involving an injured firefighter and an expectant mother, according to a news release.

Stormy Mechura’s actions during two difficult emergency calls in July earned her the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch’s (IAED) Call of the Week award.

A mother in labor called July 7 and Mechura “flawlessly walked the father through the pre-arrival instructions … during a rape 2 minute and 45 second delivery,” ending in a “successful delivery and a new addition for the family,” according to the release.

Police chief Jon Simpson commended Mechura for her efforts, noting that emergency calls involving injured public safety personnel “are one of the more challenging and difficult” calls.

The department officially will recognize Mechura during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 10) inside the community room at the police department, 908 S.E. 14th St.

The IAED is a non-profit, standard-setting organization with nearly 60,000 members in 45 countries. Mechura was selected from an entry submitted on the group’s Facebook page.

The Bentonville police department receives more than 10,000 calls per month and dispatches approximately 5,000 calls for service for medical, fire and police needs, according to the release.