Clarksville Looks to Restore Winning Attitude

Clarksville Panthers 2017 Schedule Head Coach: Khris Buckner Sept. 1 at Lamar 2016 Record: 2-8 Sept. 8 vs Ozark Offense: Power Run Sept. 15 vs Dardanelle Defense: 4-4 Sept. 22 at Farmington Returning Offensive Starters: 5 Sept. 29 vs Harrison Returning Defensive Starters: 4 Oct. 6 at Maumelle Key Players: Oct. 13 vs Alma SR Chuy Jimenez C/DL Oct. 20 at Greenbrier SR Ryan Lloyd DE Oct. 27 vs Vilonia JR Colton Gregory RB Nov. 3 at Morrilton

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM)--In his second year as head coach Khris Buckner is trying to reinstall a winning attitude at Clarksville. Buckner is impressed by his teams optimism despite the hardships over the years.

"The guys they come to work everyday," said Buckner. "We have been 7-43 the last five years, but we go like we are 43-7 they really work hard we are just trying to get over that hump and get some confidence and that comes with winning."

Unlike last year, Buckner has had more time to work with his team. Clarksville spent the offseason growing in the weight room to be more physically competitive this fall.

"We had a total change of where we were going to play physical football," said Buckner. "We really hit the weights and really gained a lot of ground in that so I wanted to install that physical presence every single play."

Buckner, who has coached at four different schools prior, believes that their strength this year will be upfront. Saying this is possibly the best offensive line he has ever coached.

"This group, they are big physical," said Buckner. "They have gotten a lot stronger move well they got the right attitude and I love their work ethic."

Clarksville aims the start their season with a victory, against non-conference rival Lamar to set the tone for the rest of the year. The game will be September the 1st at 7:00 p.m.