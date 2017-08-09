Health Watch: High School Football Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new high school sports study has found many states are not following all safety guidelines to protect student-athletes from potentially life-threatening conditions.

The study ranked states on their health and safety policies.

Arkansas ranked 11th in the nation, Oklahoma came in much lower at 37th.

The study found there are four major causes of sudden death among high school players.

They are cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, heat stroke, and exertional sickling; which occurs in athletes with sickle cell trait.