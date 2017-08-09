× Iowa Officials Warn That A Popular Cocktail Could Give You Food Poisoning

IOWA — The popular Moscow Mule cocktail could be making you sick.

An advisory bulletin from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division warns that the drinks, which are typically served in copper mugs, could be combining with the ingredients in Moscow Mules and leeching copper into the beverage.

The Iowa Food and Drug Administration, like the FDAs in many other states, prohibit using copper if it will come in contact with foods below a pH level of 6.0.

Moscow Mules — made of lime juice, mint, ginger beer and vodka — come in well below a pH of 6.0, the document states.

Mugs that are lined with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are safe to drink from. However, mugs that are made purely from copper could cause a food-borne illness from copper being leeched into the drink.

“High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused foodborne illness,” reads the advisory bulletin. ” When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food.”

Copper exposure can harm the kidneys and liver over time, reported Business Insider. In extreme cases, copper poisoning can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and liver failure.