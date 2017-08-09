Lamar Warriors Refocused For 2017 Season

Lamar Warriors 2017 Schedule Head Coach: Josh Jones Sept. 1 vs Clarksville 2016 Record: 5-6 Sept. 8 vs Subiaco Academy Offense: Multiple Sept. 19 at Mount Ida Defense: Multiple Sept. 22 vs Atkins Returning Offensive Starters: 6 Sept. 29 at Mansfield Returning Defensive Starters: 4 Oct. 6 at Perryville Key Players: Oct. 13 vs Charleston JR Jonathan Mayes QB Oct. 19 at Cedarville SR Cade Track RB Oct. 27 vs Two Rivers SR Joe Mueller WR Nov 3. at Paris

LAMAR (KFSM)-- The Lamar Warriors did not meet expectations last season, finishing 5-6 overall, after claiming ten wins the year before.

"Going 5-6 is not acceptable here," said coach Josh Jones. "That’s the worst record at Lamar in seven years and the worst record for me personally in 10. So we need to get after it and play better football."

Lamar is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2016 campaign. The Warriors dedicated the offseason to being more “disciplined” on the gridiron and in the weight room.

"Being disciplined and pulling together," said senior Cade Track. "Making sure we get all of our reps in the weight room. Just not skipping reps and to always be the guy to push his teammates and get the best out of everyone."

Lamar pushed their players to do more in the weight room during the off season, to help them be stronger mentally and physically for the fall.

"We really refocused on the discipline of the program," said Jones. "We started with about five kids that could power clean over 200 and I think we ended up with a little over 25 at the end of offseason. We really buckled down in the weight room and tried to gain a little bit of discipline in the weight room."

The Warriors also changed defensive schemes during the off season, in hopes to better match up with their opponents this fall.

"We play a lot more passing teams." said Jones. "There are very few teams that just lineup with two tight ends and run at you. So with a 3-5 type scheme we can make more adjustments to work against spread teams."

Despite a down season, the Warriors still reached the playoffs last season. That is always the goal but this time the Warriors want to be playing at home when the postseason begins

"That’s a big goal for us is week one of the playoffs, be at home," said Jones. "So hopefully we can get back home this year."

Lamar kicks off their season September 1st against Clarksville at 7:00 p.m.