Moore Provides Fresh Start For Subiaco

Subiaco Academy Trojans 2017 Schedule Head Coach: Steven Moore Sept. 1 vs Brinkley 2016 Record: 0-10 Sept. 8 at Lamar Offense: Wing T Sept. 15 vs Panama, OK Defense: 4-3 Sept. 22 vs West Fork Returning Offensive Starters: 5 Sept. 29 at Dover Returning Defensive Starters: 5 Oct. 6 vs Ozark Key Players: Oct. 13 at Dardanelle SR Tom Johns TE/LB Oct. 20 vs Waldron SR Chance O’Neal OL/DL Oct. 27 at Pottsville SO Hayden Frederick QB Nov. 3 vs Booneville

SUBIACO (KFSM)–The timing of Steven Moore’s hire at Subiaco Academy could not have been more perfect. Especially following an 0-10 season.

“My son applied for the school and got in, and while we were here on a shadow day they started looking for a new coach. They asked me to interview and I got the job, so I’m extremely fortunate to be here,” coach Moore explained.

Taking over a new school is never easy, much less one without a win the previous season. That was another reason Subiaco hired Moore.

"This is not new territory for me. When I took over at Drew Central a couple years ago, they had the longest losing streak in the state at the time," said Moore. "I know what these guys are going through."

Not only did the Trojans fail to win a game in 2016, Subiaco didn't score a point in the final five weeks.

"I just feel like a lot of the team spirit is gone from here and I just really want to bring that back this year. I want to show that we can actually do something on the field," senior Chance O'Neal said.

"It's gonna go down to hard work. We know we're not the most gifted people on earth, so it's gonna come down to playing smart, playing fast and giving our best," Tom Johns said.

If that approach sounds simple, it's derived from Moore.

"My philosophy is if you do the right thing the right way at the right time, good things happen," the head coach said.

Subiaco Academy opens the season at home against Brinkley, a school it nearly beat in last season's opener.

