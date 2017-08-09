× Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Two Juveniles Killed In High-Speed Police Chase

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFSM) — Two juveniles were killed in a high-speed crash in Oklahoma early on Wednesday morning (Aug. 9), according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality report.

A 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both of Woodward, Oklahoma, died after the vehicle they were riding in struck a curb, went airborne and rolled over.

A 14-year-old boy of Vici, Oklahoma, was driving the vehicle, the report states. He was taken to a hospital with a head injury and later released.

Police tried to pull over a vehicle after noticing that it didn’t stop for a stop sign. However, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

There were five people inside the vehicle, including another 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, of Vici, who also survived the crash. The 14-year-old was treated for a head injury and released, and the 13-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to the OU Children’s Hospital with a leg injury, and is in stable condition.

When the car hit the curb, the two girls and the 13-year-old boy were ejected from the car. None of the ejected individuals were wearing seatbelts. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.