Plan For Animal Shelter In Greenwood Moves Forward

GREENWOOD(KFSM) — Stray dogs and cats picked up by animal control in the Greenwood area will soon have a shelter to go to.

The Greenwood City Council gave approval for Mayor Doug Kinslow to enter into a contract with a private owner to house stay cats and dogs at their facility, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said, “This is great news and will provide a much needed service”.

In years past, the city used to take the animals to the Sebastian County Humane Society. However, that partnership fell through. The Humane Society itself is currently struggling with overcrowding issues.

“I get a lot of calls from people complaining about dogs. I understand it’s a problem,” said Jerrod Ricketts with Greenwood Animal Control. “Now that I have a facility to take them to, I can get out there and get them off the street.”

As of now, the facility will hold the animals for up to five days.

Ricketts tells 5NEWS the facility should be up and running with a couple of weeks. The private facility will apply for grants to spay and neuter the animals.