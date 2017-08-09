Proponents Launch Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Proponents of medical marijuana in Arkansas have launched an organization to promote the industry around the state.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association was officially launched on Wednesday (Aug. 9), but it had been in the works for awhile, said David Couch, a board member and executive director of the association. He said it's similar to organizations that represent the rice and poultry industries.

Couch was also behind an amendment to legalize marijuana for medical use in Arkansas, which was approved by a majority of voters in November.

He said the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association will be a leading voice among medical marijuana cultivators, distributors and businesses.

The association is made up of seven board members, one of whom is former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel.

Couch said they will work to promote the interests of the medical marijuana industry throughout the state.

"The general assembly is not in session," Couch said. "There's no organization, I know, that is trying to do anything harmful right now, but you know, there are things that we can do to continue to promote the medical marijuana industry in the state."

Currently, the Medical Marijuana Commission is currently accepting applications for people who want to open dispensaries for the drug. That application process is open until September 18.