× Semi Overturns Near Bobby Hopper Tunnel, One Lane Of Traffic Reopens

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — An overturned semi on I-49 blocked both southbound lanes of traffic on Wednesday morning (Aug. 9).

The semi flipped on its side across the road, completely blocking both lanes in the mile marker 41 stretch of the interstate.

There were no injuries in the accident.

Around 9:30 a.m. one lane reopened, but traffic is still backed up.

Avoid the area if possible.