Springdale Mayor Gives Donation To Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The mayor of Springdale made a donation to the new Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

The money comes from an annual prayer breakfast event that is held every year.

In years past, Mayor Doug Sprouse said they would collect around $5,000 to $6,000 that would be donated.

This year they collected over $23,000, making this the biggest donation they have made.

Sprouse said it is encouraging to see the community support the things that matter. He said it would not have been possible without the support of the community.

"The ability to help those especially children with health needs certainly is something that really matters and its just a real encouragement and should be an encouragement to all in Northwest Arkansas," Sprouse said.

The money will be used to purchase children and infant defibrillators, and any other equipment the hospital needs.