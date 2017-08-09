× Springdale Woman Facing Third Robbery Charge In Five Months

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman charged as an accomplice to robbery and kidnapping has been linked to another robbery, this time in July, according a preliminary arrest report.

Michel Rascon-Rodriguez, 20, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 5) after a man said she and three others stole his wallet, phone and car last month.

The man said the group was riding around Fayetteville near East Paddock Road on July 10 when they stopped to drink some beer. As the victim got out of his car and reached back to get his keys, a male passenger grabbed his legs, dragged him to the ground and punched him in the head, according to the report.

The man was able to find a phone and called police. He later picked Rascon-Rodriguez from a lineup, according to the report.

Rascon-Rodriguez and James Maxey were charged in May after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man at knife point on April 17, according to court documents. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Rascon-Rodriguez was arrested again in June after another man said she and Maxey robbed him after he responded to an ad for a massage. The man, who recognized Rascon-Rodriguez and Maxey form their mug shots, said the pair ambushed him when he arrived, took his wallet and later stole $300 from his bank account.

Rascon-Rodriguez was being held Wednesday (Aug. 9) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $65,000 bond.