Students, Parents Protest After High School Principal Resigns In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Several parents and students were protesting Wednesday morning (Aug. 9) after a local principal resigned.

There was a school board meeting Tuesday night for the Arkansas Arts Academy. According to Chief Executive Officer Mary Ley, High School Principal Barb Padgett resigned before the board during the meeting.

Padgett had been with the school for at least ten years, and Ley said the protests happened because parents and students wanted her to stay with the district.

The reasoning behind Padgett’s resignation has not been released.

According to Ley, an assembly will be held later Wednesday to address any concerns with students and teachers.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.