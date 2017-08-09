Top 20 Kutest Kidz Announced, Vote Here!

It’s time to vote on the top 20 Kutest Kidz photos!
It’s time to vote now!!! Click here to view the top 20 photos and vote.
You — the viewers — get to vote from the selected 20 entries to pick the top 5 photos. Online viewer voting will take place from Wednesday, August 9 through Wednesday, August 16 at noon. A vote per viewer per day is allowed. Once the votes are tallied, the top 5 winners will be announced on 5NEWS, Friday, August 18th! Here are the awesome prizes up for grabs in this photo contest.
1st Place Prize Package: Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit with 18-55 Lens, Canon EF 75-300 III Lens, Promaster RUGGED 16GB SD Card, 2 Promaster 58mm HGX Filters, Promaster 7100 tripod, Canon Gadget Bag, 200 free 4×6 Prints from any Bedford Camera & Video location, and free training classes.
2nd Place Prize Package: $200 Bedford Camera & Video Gift Card
3rd, 4th and 5th Place Prizes: $40 Pre-Paid Digital Photo Card
All prizes totaling over $2,000 in value!
For full contest details and official rules, click here.