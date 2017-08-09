Tractor Trailer Accident Covers Interstate In Little Rock With Frozen Pizzas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A tractor trailer carrying frozen pizzas crashed on Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Our CBS affiliate THV11 reports that the tractor trailer hit an overpass, ripped open the side of the trailer and spilled frozen pizzas all over the interstate. The accident happened near the Chicot Road exit.

The portion of the interstate was closed while officials worked to clean the pizzas off of the road. Arkansas Department of Transportation used front loaders to pick up the pizzas and said they will later bring out a mechanical broom to try and get the rest of the debris off of the road.

They said if the road is still slippery, they will then use a high power hose.