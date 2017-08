Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Getting a head start in college is good, but doing it for free is even better.

The Western Arkansas Technical Center, WATC, is a secondary center that allows high school juniors and seniors in the area earn college credit at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus.

Director Chris Rink joined 5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb to discuss the free program and how to sign up.

There are about 600 local students enrolled in the program, which has been around for more than 20 years.