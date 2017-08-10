Deal Hunters Prepare For Bargains Galore On 64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Hundreds of bargains are up for grabs this weekend during the 18th annual Bargains Galore on 64.

The event stretches for 160 miles along Highway 64, starting in Fort Smith and going through Beebe.

Arkansas' longest yard sale stared Thursday (Aug. 10) and will go through Saturday (Aug. 12). Each vendor sets their own hours, but many of the sales run from sunrise through sunset.

Drivers passing through Highway 64 need to be extra cautious over the next three days, as cars may slow down or stop suddenly to pull into a drive. There could also be more pedestrians passing through the area.

Organizers of the event also ask participants to be mindful of other drivers by using blinkers and giving themselves adequate time to turn. They ask drivers not to slam on their breaks or make illegal U-turns, no matter how great the treasure they spotted is.