Fayetteville Police Search For Possibly Armed Man

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are looking for a possibly armed man that police say is wanted for several felony charges.

Police said Larry Harrelson, 41, was last seen in the area of Highway 71B driving into the Springdale city limits. He was driving a gold Honda Accord with Oklahoma license AKB130 .

If you have information or see Harreslon, call the police department at (479) 587-3555.

Police ask that you do not approach him.