Greenwood Police Department Raises Enough Money For New K-9 Officer

GREENWOOD(KFSM) – The Greenwood Police Department raised enough money to purchase and house a new K-9 Officer, according to Police Chief Will Dawson.

Former K-9 Officer Kina was officially retired by the city council on July 10, 2017. She was placed in the care of her handler, Dennis Wisner.

Since then, the department had a goal of raising $10,500 to purchase a replacement K-9 from Von Klein Stein Kennel.

They received many donations from community members and local establishments, but it was two generous donations that put them over the top of their goal.

Dawson told 5NEWS that a local business owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, recently donated $5,000.

Andrea Rockefeller, daughter of former Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Winthrop Paul “Win” Rockefeller, donated $8,455 to the cause. She is currently a police officer in England, Arkansas.

Dawson said the department is now focusing raising money for the upcoming Christmas charity event for children in the area.