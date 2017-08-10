× One Dead, One Hospitalized in Alma Crash

ALMA(KFSM) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck Thursday (Aug. 10) morning, according to Alma Police Chief Russell White.

Alma police were called out to the scene at 9:56 a.m. at the intersection of East Cherry Street and U.S. Highway 64 East.

According to White, Delmare Ferrel and his wife were travelling in a pickup truck on East Cherry Street. At the same time, a dumptruck was headed east on U.S. Highway 64.

In a preliminary investigation, White said the driver of the pickup truck was trying to merge onto U.S. Highway 64, cross it, and take a left onto Belle Avenue.

White said the pickup truck was then t-boned by the dumptruck.

Delmare later died at the hospital. His wife was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock where she is in stable condition, according to White. The driver of the dumptruck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is underway.