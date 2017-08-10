Poteau Officer Who Adopted Abused Child Gets Hero’s Welcome On Family Trip To Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (KFSM) — A Poteau officer who went above the call of duty was honored with a hero’s welcome while on a family trip to Florida.

In 2015, Officer Jody Thompson responded to a child abuse call. When he arrived, he saw his future son, John, bound by his hands and feet with rope and submerged in a trash can filled with water in the bathroom.

“They weren’t feeding him,” said Stephen Fruen, Poteau police chief. “He didn’t have much to eat. I think what he did get to eat he got at school. Bruises, he was covered in bruises from head to toe.”

Thompson took the boy to the hospital and stayed by his side in the intensive care unit while he was recovering. Eventually he realized he never wanted to leave John’s side and he adopted the boy.

John’s biological mother also gave birth to a little girl while she was behind bars. When the Thompson’s found out, they adopted her too.

Two years later, they’re a happy family.

On a trip to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Thompsons were greeted by several members of the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who all lined up to give them a round of applause. Officials at the marine facility also made sure the family had an experience to remember.