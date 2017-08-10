Remembering Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) --Today marks one year since Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Cooper, along with other officers responded to a disturbance call on Aug. 10, 2016 in southern Sebastian County where shooter Billy Jones opened fire.

Cooper died from his injuries.

Over police radios you could hear officers letting others know.

"One hit. One hit. Fort Smith, Cooper down", came across the radio.

Hackett Police chief Darrell Spells was also injured by a bullet that grazed his head.

"I won't say his name because he don't deserve that credit. To me, that takes away from Deputy Cooper. So, I will not mention his name. I will mention my brothers names," Spells said.

Today, those who worked with Cooper at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department said they came to work with mixed emotions.

"I think it's a mixture of felling you try to separate but you really can't," Hobe Runion with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department said. "When I woke up this morning, of course I knew the date was coming and there were texts from various people. Everyone is talking about it and I think the hard part is you never want to forget and you want to be able to move forward and possibly learn for the experience. I think there is a fine line of being able to put things behind you and still honor Bill Cooper. You don't ever want to forget his sacrifice, but at the same time you have to move on with your life. As a department we have to go on. We have a job we have to do every day."