Spiro Relying On Senior Leadership

SPIRO (KFSM)-- Spiro went from going winless in 2015, to a six-win season in 2016. Long-time Bulldogs head coach Chris Bunch knows what the difference maker was between the two seasons.

"I really feel like it’s our senior leadership," said Bunch. "We had good senior leadership out of those linemen last year. That has carried over this year, we have some good seniors this year that are going to be good leaders."

After seeing the results of last year the players have also bought into the importance of senior leadership.

"Last year’s seniors taught us how to be in the leadership role," said Spiro Senior "They gave us a good example to go off of."

Spiro has a tough start to their schedule playing rival Roland and then highly ranked Stigler. But, Bunch believes the difficult schedule will help them down the road.

"Our biggest problem is our first four games," said Bunch. "They are pretty tough teams. We don’t play anybody in our class the first four games If we can get through those first four games and maybe squeeze out a couple of wins it will surely help us in district play."

Spiro will kick off their season on September 1 against Roland at 7:00 p.m.

