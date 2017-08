Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It's a chance for high school students to earn a diploma and get college credit at the same time. The Western Arkansas Technical Center (WATC) is located on the UAFS campus and serves high school students from Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties. Services are offered to students at no cost.

5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Chirs Rink, ED.D to talk about the programs available.