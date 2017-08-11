Community Mourns The Death Of Former Teacher And Principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Farmington and West Fork community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach and former educator.

Delmar Ferrell, 78, died on Thursday (Aug. 10) when he and his wife, Sherry, were in a bad car crash in Alma.

Whether it was on the court or in the hallways, as coach or principal, former students said Ferrell treated everyone with respect.

"He was an influence to me to try to model myself after many of the things he did," said Ronnie Davis, a former athlete.

Ferrel had more than 30 years of experience after working at West Fork, Greenland, Shiloh, and Farmington schools.

Davis first met Ferrell as a player for Farmington High's inaugural football team.

"He treated his players with respect and was a good man and a good coach, but he was a much better role model," said Davis. "He led by example."

After hearing the news of Ferrell's deadly car crash, Davis said he just thought about the type of man Ferrell was.

"If we could get more people like Coach Ferrell in the world, it'd be a much better place."

Former student Rodney Selph said Ferrell was more than his principal, he was an inspiration. As an educator, Selph said he tries to follow the example he left behind.

"The most important thing he taught me was selflessness," he said. "He was always here for students and the community."

While the communities are remembering Delmar Ferrell, the Ferrell family is mourning at a Little Rock hospital, where Sherry Ferrell remains in critical condition.