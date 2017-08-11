× Former Nursing Home Employees Accused Of Theft, Credit Card Fraud

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Four former Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation employees are accused of spending $14,000 from a company account on personal items instead of buying supplies for the facility, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Diana Vanwinkle, 47, Kristy Kennamer-Hunt, 52, and Nichole Brennom, 42, all face felony charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jenner Thumser, 44, faces two felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and credit card fraud, according to the affidavit.

The nursing home and rehab center has fired all four women after briefly suspending them, according to center officials.

Vanwinkle worked in the activities department and assisted in transportation, Thumser was a financial specialist and Brennom served as an alternate administrator. Kennamer-Hunt worked as a nurse.

The nursing home uses a specific credit card to buy supplies like bread, milk and paper towels from Harps, but the bill usually hovers between $100 to $200, according to the affidavit.

An administrator noticed discrepancies when Harps Foods invoices that should’ve come to her had already been approved. She said it appeared Thumser prepared the invoices wile Brennom approved them.

Harps surveillance footage also showed Brennom, Kennamer-Hunt and Vanwinkle shopping despite failing to have proper authorization to use the credit card, according to the affidavit.

While the women mainly purchased miscellaneous items, invoices show some of the $14,772.67 spent went to more than 25 gift cards.

All four women had been released Friday (Aug. 11) from the Washington County Detention Center after posting bonds.