Garrett's Blog: Rest of Friday; Few Scattered Showers

After the morning round of rain, the atmosphere remains somewhat unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s.

The heaviest rain from the first round fell across NW Arkansas and SW Missouri with 1-2″ that fell. Lesser amounts fell in the River Valley.

This is a look at the last 24-hours rainfall totals.

This map shows Sunday morning at 7am. This will be the next heavy round of showers and thunderstorms that affects everyone.

Flash Flooding could be an issue by late-Sunday into Monday of next week.

-Garrett