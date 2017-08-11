× Guam Is Telling Its Citizens How To Survive A Nuclear Attack

(CNN) — No one really knows how close or how far we are from a possible nuclear conflict with North Korea. But officials in Guam, the tiny island territory that Kim Jong Un has threatened to attack, aren’t keeping citizens in the dark.

Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense released a two-page fact sheet on social media and its website. The fact sheet tells people how to prepare for an attack, and what to do if, heaven forbid, an attack actually occurred.

The advice is specific and unsettling:

“Make a list of potential concrete shelters near your home, workplace or school.”

“Do not look at the flash or fireball — It can blind you.”

“Lie flat on the ground and cover your head. If the explosion is some distance away, it could take 30 seconds or more for the blast wave to hit.”

“When possible, take a shower with lots of soap and water…do not scrub or scratch the skin.”

“Do not use conditioner in your hair because it will bind radioactive material to you hair.”

To read the documents in full, click the link below:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3923214-Missile-Factsheet-From-Guam.html#document/p1