Siloam Springs Law Enforcement Hosts Community Get-Together

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- For the past three years, the Siloam Springs police and fire departments turn the downtown square into a community get-together for A Night Out Against Crime.

"We feel like if we can get the support of the community they can help us do our jobs better and we're lucky to live and work in a community like this," said Corporal Jeff Bland.

Aside from jump houses, ice cream and a movie on the lawn, local non profits were invited out for an expo in the community building. Corporal Bland said he believes it's a great way for them to connect with the people that need those services.

During the event, certified police officers also set up a car safety check zone to make sure people's safety seats are up to code and are not on a recall list.

One mom, Macy Noe, said she had no idea her sons car seat was put on a recall list.

"We're just thankful for the car seats, especially my baby's, because we couldn't afford to replace it had I known it was out of date anyways," Noe said.

She brings her children out every year and said she believes its a great way for them to build a trusting relationship with law enforcement.

Siloam Springs police say they are looking to make this a staple event for years to come.