Panama Pushing To Finish Strong In 2017

PANAMA, Okla. (KFSM) - Winning their first four games of the 2016 might have been a pleasant surprise for Panama but the final six weeks of the year wasn't quite as nice.

The Razorbacks dropped five of their last six contests and missed the postseason with a 5-5 record, including a 56-0 defeat at the hands of Spiro in the regular season finale. Panama was young last season and that bitter taste left in their mouth has been a rallying cry heading into a new year.

"We talked about that quite a bit in the offseason, about fighting through adversity," Panama coach Jeff Broyles said. "Only time will tell but I think this group being older, a lot of seniors, a lot of juniors, I think they'll fight through that adversity."

"When somebody gets down, pick them up and just play every play, play by play, week by week," Panama quarterback Sydney Fout said. "We start off every week 1-0, or hopefully 1-0 every week. We can't worry about games that are five weeks down the road. Worry about this week."

Panama won just one district game a season ago but they have their sights set on reaching the 2A playoffs in 2017.